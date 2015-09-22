Hair Salons

Rare Earth Hair – Prahran184 Commercial Rd, VIC, 3181, Melbourne
Rare Earth Hair strives towards excellence in hair design using the best naturally derived products on the market, all whilst using the best cutting and colouring techniques to make their clients look and feel fabulous. (more…)
(03) 9510 7447
Confidente Hairdressing – Melbourne CBDS.52, Lv1, Royal Arcade, 148 Elizabeth St, VIC, 3000, Melbourne
This boutique hair salon has been established since 2008 with a focus and passion for personalised service and quality. Pampering their clients on a one to one basis, from the consult and shampoo through to the finish. (more…)
Joe Giampa HAIR INC – PrahranPOSER & I, 153D High Street, Melbourne
Joe Giampa operated the very successful salon in South Yarra for 9 years called CAPELLI da GG Hair Spa & Salon. He recently decided to change his operation because of one simple reason, spend more time on what he loves doing (more…)
Ibiza Hair – Albert Park151 Victoria Ave, VIC, 3206, Melbourne
With over 130 National and International Awards, Michael Piastrino and his team are part of Team Australia for Farouk Systems USA, guest artists for Schwarzkopf Professional Australia and guest artists for L'Oreal Professional. (more…)
Franck Provost Paris – Emporium Melbourne CBD287 Lonsdale Street, Vic, 3000, Melbourne
Franck Provost's philosophy is, and has always been, to perfect and reveal women's innate beauty through the power of hair, by listening to our clients and bringing them personalised expertise.
Slinky Hairdressing – Northcote563 High St, Vic, 3070, Melbourne
Slinky Hair brings cutting-edge hair styling to the inner-Melbourne community. Our boutique salon prides itself on quality not quantity, with highly experienced hairdressers taking their clients on a relaxing journey of precision and passion. (more…)
True Colours Hairdressing – Port Melbourne379 Bay St, VIC, 3207, Melbourne
Founded in 1987 True Colours Hair Face & Body is currently celebrating 25 years in the industry, with a high standard of work that is reflected in the many awards the team has received over the years. (more…)
Billie Jean Hair – Melbourne380 Little Lonsdale St, VIC, 3000, Melbourne
Magnificent hair starts here. Everyone needs a little more ‘me’ time. And at our relaxed, heart-of-the-city salon that’s just what you’ll get. (more…)
Urban Escape – Prahran554 High St, VIC, 3181, Melbourne
We specialise in AVEDA colour services & advanced cutting/styling techniques,including bridal and formal hair styling & all your make-up needs. As a AVEDA concept salon we believe in caring for the environment by using renewable resources, (more…)
Kodo Hair – Melbourne56 Hardware Lane, VIC, 3000, Melbourne
When you step into Kodo, you enter a world of warmth, colour and style. Sparked by a natural curiosity about you and your preferred style, a friendly smile and warm conversation are an integral part of your time at Kodo. Nadine and the team consider (more…)
Average rating: 1 reviews
Best Hair Salons Melbourne
Simply the best hairdressers in Melbourne!